Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Blast Near Chinese Vehicle In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday strongly condemned the tragic blast near a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Karachi, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of two Chinese lives and the injuries sustained by several others.
In his statement, he conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, calling the loss of Chinese nationals "profoundly saddening." He expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy.
He said that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot weaken the strong and time-tested bond between Pakistan and China. "The malicious intentions of our enemies cannot sabotage the strong bond of Pak-China friendship," he said reaffirming that the friendship between the two nations remains as high as the Himalayas and as deep as the ocean.
Condemning the enemy's attempts to create unrest in the country, he urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice. He also directed authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.
“Terrorists' actions will never be able to weaken the deep-rooted Pakistan-China friendship,” he said, adding that both the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand united with the grieving families during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoITT launches RoW One-Window Operation to expedite NOC process for telecom operators2 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody12 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt; recovers 60 kg Ice22 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 12kg hashish recovered22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 150,400 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
All roads reopened for traffic in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University to host 2-day Int'l Conference on Applied Zoology32 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Haideri condemns Karachi explosion32 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan asks Afghan govt not to lecture but fix own domestic issues42 minutes ago
-
ICT police conduct flag march in City Zone52 minutes ago
-
All set for UAF convocation on Tuesday52 minutes ago