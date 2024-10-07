Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Blast Near Chinese Vehicle In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday strongly condemned the tragic blast near a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Karachi, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of two Chinese lives and the injuries sustained by several others.

In his statement, he conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, calling the loss of Chinese nationals "profoundly saddening." He expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy.

He said that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot weaken the strong and time-tested bond between Pakistan and China. "The malicious intentions of our enemies cannot sabotage the strong bond of Pak-China friendship," he said reaffirming that the friendship between the two nations remains as high as the Himalayas and as deep as the ocean.

Condemning the enemy's attempts to create unrest in the country, he urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice. He also directed authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

“Terrorists' actions will never be able to weaken the deep-rooted Pakistan-China friendship,” he said, adding that both the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand united with the grieving families during this difficult time.

