Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Bomb Attack On Police Van In Malam Jabba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Sunday strongly condemned the bomb attack on a police van in Malam Jabba.

In his message, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a police officer's life in the incident.The Speaker extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, recognizing the invaluable sacrifices made by the police and security forces in their efforts to eradicate terrorism.

He affirmed that the sacrifices made for the defense and peace of the nation will always be remembered.

Ayaz Sadiq remarked that the enemies of Pakistan are attempting to destabilize the nation's peace through their malicious agendas.

However, he said the entire nation stands united with its security forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

He vowed that the war against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated. The Speaker prayed for the elevation of the martyred officer’s rank and for strength and patience for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers.

