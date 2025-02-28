Ayaz Sadiq condemns Nowshera suicide attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday strongly condemned the attack during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of renowned religious scholar and former Member of the National Assembly, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, along with other worshippers, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"My heart is saddened by the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other innocent worshippers," said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, adding that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families in their moment of sorrow.

He termed the terrorist attack on Maulana Haqqani and other worshippers as a cowardly and shameful act, stating that those who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity.

"Terrorist acts cannot shake the nation's resolve in the fight against terrorism," he asserted, vowing that ruthless action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"Those seeking to destabilize the country’s peace deserve no leniency."

The Speaker also prayed for the elevation of ranks of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.