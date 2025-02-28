Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Nowshera Suicide Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday strongly condemned the attack during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera.
Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of renowned religious scholar and former Member of the National Assembly, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, along with other worshippers, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
"My heart is saddened by the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other innocent worshippers," said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, adding that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families in their moment of sorrow.
He termed the terrorist attack on Maulana Haqqani and other worshippers as a cowardly and shameful act, stating that those who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity.
"Terrorist acts cannot shake the nation's resolve in the fight against terrorism," he asserted, vowing that ruthless action will be taken against the perpetrators.
"Those seeking to destabilize the country’s peace deserve no leniency."
The Speaker also prayed for the elevation of ranks of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.
Recent Stories
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns Nowshera suicide attack6 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized6 minutes ago
-
Punjab wants promoting health tourism with Turkiye: minister7 minutes ago
-
Syedaal condemns Akora Khattak suicide attack7 minutes ago
-
Excise Department honours female staff over outstanding performance7 minutes ago
-
SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar7 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister seeks collaboration with Iranian paediatric heart surgeons17 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks traffic management plan for school hours17 minutes ago
-
Maulana Hamid among 7 killed in Akora Khattak suicide blast: DPO27 minutes ago
-
EO hosts Fundraiser to support Indus Hospital & Health Network27 minutes ago
-
Capital punishment awarded in murder case36 minutes ago
-
ATC issues show-cause notice to investigation officer36 minutes ago