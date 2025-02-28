Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Nowshera Suicide Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Ayaz Sadiq condemns Nowshera suicide attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday strongly condemned the attack during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of renowned religious scholar and former Member of the National Assembly, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, along with other worshippers, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"My heart is saddened by the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other innocent worshippers," said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, adding that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families in their moment of sorrow.

He termed the terrorist attack on Maulana Haqqani and other worshippers as a cowardly and shameful act, stating that those who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity.

"Terrorist acts cannot shake the nation's resolve in the fight against terrorism," he asserted, vowing that ruthless action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"Those seeking to destabilize the country’s peace deserve no leniency."

The Speaker also prayed for the elevation of ranks of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.

Recent Stories

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

36 minutes ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

51 minutes ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

2 hours ago
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan