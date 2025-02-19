Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Terrorist Attack, Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Innocent Lives
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of seven bus passengers in Barkhan, Balochistan.
In his condolence message, the Speaker expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, stating, "I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this heinous act.
"
He denounced the attack and said that those who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity and deserve no leniency. "The perpetrators of this shameful act will be dealt with an iron hand," he added.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns terrorist attack, expresses grief over loss of innocent lives6 minutes ago
-
New 'Risk Analysis Unit' to crack down on begging rackets: FIA Director6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia6 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation returns after successful Oman business tour16 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker condoles death of Yousuf Talpur16 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
ARU nabs key ghori gang member in major operation16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan banking sector to go Global: 2-day summit from Feb 2416 minutes ago
-
Police in Kot Wasawa police station crackdown on drug dealers,arrested after recovering large quanti ..26 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara assures security for industrialists during his visit of HIE26 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq expresses grief over Nawab Yousuf Talpur’s death26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot36 minutes ago