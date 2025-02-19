Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Terrorist Attack, Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Innocent Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of seven bus passengers in Barkhan, Balochistan.

In his condolence message, the Speaker expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, stating, "I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this heinous act.

"

He denounced the attack and said that those who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity and deserve no leniency. "The perpetrators of this shameful act will be dealt with an iron hand," he added.

