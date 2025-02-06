Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Checkpost

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of three police personnel in the incident, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers and assured the martyrs' families of his full sympathy and support, emphasizing that he shares their grief.

Paying tribute to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Speaker acknowledged their unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to honoring the bravery and dedication of law enforcement personnel who have laid down their lives for the country’s security.

