Ayaz Sadiq Condoles Demise Of Raja Waqar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed deep sorrow on the sad demise of Raja Waqar - a seasoned political and social worker.
In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief to the family of the deceased.
He said ,"the sudden death of the deceased is a great shock and is an irreparable loss for the family."
The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for granting high status to deceased in Jinnah and for bestowing patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
