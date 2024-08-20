Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Congratulates Armed Forces, Scientists On Successful Shaheen-II Ballistic Missile Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers on the successful training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Shaheen-II.

In his message, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that this significant achievement would further bolster the country's defense capabilities.

He expressed immense pride in the nation's talented scientists and engineers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work in achieving this milestone.

He said that the successful test of the Shaheen-II missile stands as a testament to the relentless efforts and commitment of Pakistan's armed forces, scientists, and engineers.

He praised the defense institutions for their crucial role in enhancing the nation's defense capabilities, highlighting the commendable contributions of the country's scientific and engineering community.

