Ayaz Sadiq Expresses Grief Over LPG Bowser Explosion In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Ayaz Sadiq expresses grief over LPG bowser explosion in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday, expressed profound sorrow over the tragic LPG bowser explosion in Multan, which claimed five lives and left several others injured.

In his statement, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of five precious lives in this unfortunate accident.

" He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, offering his solidarity and support during this challenging time.

The Speaker prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for strength for the grieving families to cope with the irreparable loss.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed the importance of ensuring safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

APP/sra-zah

