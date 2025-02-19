Ayaz Sadiq expresses grief over Nawab Yousuf Talpur’s death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Umerkot, Sindh, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

Paying tribute to the late leader’s political and social services, the speaker described his demise as an irreparable loss that will be felt for years to come.

"Hearing the news of Talpur’s passing has caused me immense sadness," he said, extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

He further that Nawab Sab was a wise, seasoned, and dignified political leader who dedicated his life to democracy and public service. "His contributions to politics and society will always be remembered," he added.

With Talpur’s passing, the country has lost a veteran politician, calling it a significant tragedy for his family and constituents. "In this time of grief and sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.