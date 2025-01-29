Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people, leadership, and the Chinese community in Pakistan on the occasion of the Chinese New Year

Expressing optimism for China’s continued progress and prosperity, he said that the unbreakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and China will further strengthen in the coming year.

He conveyed his best wishes for the success and well-being of the Chinese people, reaffirming that the relationship between the two nations has stood the test of time.

"The ties between our two nations are built on mutual trust and respect.

The relentless hard work and dedication of the Chinese people and leadership have transformed China into a global economic power in a short span," he said.

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a symbol of regional prosperity and development, the Speaker acknowledged China’s valuable contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth and bilateral cooperation.

"With each passing day, our friendship is becoming stronger. The new year will further enhance collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and China," he added.

