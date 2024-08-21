Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Grieves Over Sad Demise Of Raza Rabbani's Sister

August 21, 2024

Ayaz Sadiq grieves over sad demise of Raza Rabbani’s sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday, expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the sister of former Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani.

In a message, he said, "The sudden death of the deceased is a great shock to Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and is an irreparable loss for the family.

"

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased high ranks in Jannah and to bestow patience upon the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

In a separate message, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mian Raza Rabbani's sister.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family and to elevate the deceased's soul to the highest ranks in Jannah.

