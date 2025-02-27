Ayaz Sadiq highlights role of Parliaments in strengthening Pakistan-Hungary ties

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday underscored the critical role of parliaments in fostering people-centric and mutually beneficial relations between Pakistan and Hungary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday underscored the critical role of parliaments in fostering people-centric and mutually beneficial relations between Pakistan and Hungary.

According to a message received from Budapest, Hungary, he made these remarks during a meeting with Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly.

Upon his arrival at the Hungarian Parliament, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq received a warm welcome from his Hungarian counterpart, alongside Bela Fazekas, Co-Chairman of the Hungary-Pakistan Friendship Group, and other senior officials. Speaker László Kövér termed the visit a historic occasion, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary.

During formal discussions, the Speaker briefed his Hungarian counterpart on key challenges faced by Pakistan, including its contributions to the global fight against terrorism, the economic impact of climate change, and the influx of 4.6 million Afghan refugees.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s parliamentary initiatives addressing the rights and welfare of women, children, and marginalized communities.

Emphasizing the responsibility of the global parliamentary community, Ayaz Sadiq stated that lawmakers must not remain passive observers while their people endure the consequences of global recession, escalating conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Gaza, as well as emerging threats such as fake news and the unchecked spread of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He identified AI as a new global challenge, warning that its misuse could fuel discord, misinformation, and social unrest. He urged parliamentarians to address this challenge by ensuring the responsible and ethical use of technology for public welfare.

He also commended the Prime Minister of Hungary for maintaining a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, fostering relations with China and Russia, and leading Hungary to become the only EU country to join the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq handed over a letter from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, addressed to Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, inviting him to visit Pakistan.

The of Hungary received the letter with appreciation and expressed hope for more frequent high-level bilateral visits.

The Speaker provided an overview of Hungary’s economic and political stability, attributing it to the "Hungary First" approach adopted under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s leadership since 2010.

He highlighted the success of the Hungarian government’s policies, which have led to three consecutive electoral victories. Stressing the importance of relations based on mutual benefit and shared interests, he reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, citing Hungarian investments in Pakistan’s energy sector through MOL as a key example.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and Hungary. Hungary currently offers 500 fully funded scholarships annually to Pakistani students, with 1,500 students having benefited from the program in recent years.

Ayaz Sadiq called for expanding the scholarship program further and proposed that Pakistani students be provided internship opportunities in Hungarian institutions. He hoped that this program would allow them to return to Pakistan as skilled professionals and goodwill ambassadors.

Ayaz Sadiq, accompanied by the Pakistani Parliamentary delegation, visited the Hungarian National Assembly Hall and other sections of the Hungarian National Assembly.

During the visit, the NA Speaker also inscribed his remarks in the Guest Book of the Hungarian National Assembly.