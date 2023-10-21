Ayaz Sadiq impressed by workers enthusiasm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said party workers had proved to be politically awakened.

Speaking at a gathering held at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan here , Ayyaz Sadiq remarked that people hailing from various regions of the country, including Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan(GB), Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were experiencing this reawakening.

"

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is a ray of hope for 240 million people in the country.

In his statement issued here Saturday ahead of the public gathering, Hamza Shehbaz said that PML-N workers and masses from the grassroots level were extending their love by welcoming Nawaz Sharif with great enthusiasm.