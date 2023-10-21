Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Impressed By Workers Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said party workers had proved to be politically awakened.

Speaking at a gathering held at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan here , Ayyaz Sadiq remarked that people hailing from various regions of the country, including Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan(GB), Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were experiencing this reawakening.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is a ray of hope for 240 million people in the country.

In his statement issued here Saturday ahead of the public gathering, Hamza Shehbaz said that PML-N workers and masses from the grassroots level were extending their love by welcoming Nawaz Sharif with great enthusiasm.

