Ayaz Sadiq Inaugurates Calligraphic Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday inaugurated the calligraphic exhibition of the Names of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Seerat Mahal Book Corner in the library of National Assembly at Parliament House.
Addressing the participants on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, "The Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is the Mercy for the whole universe, Humanity and other creature."
He added that the noble model and unmatchable nobility of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) are a beacon of light for all of us.
The Speaker said that success in this world and the hereafter is dependent upon following the excellent deeds of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).
He also underscored that the teachings of the Prophet ? teach us brotherhood, peace, justice, and service to humanity.
Ayaz Sadiq said, "In this blessed month, we need to remember the teachings of the Prophet and implement these teachings in our lives.
"
It is pertinent to mention that the exhibition was held on the special instructions of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the occasion of the holy month of Rabi Awwal.
As many as 112 models of art were displayed in a calligraphy exhibition. He expressed appreciation for the creativity of renowned calligrapher Wasil Shahid.
Later on, the Speaker inaugurated a dedicated book corner called Serat Mahal in the Library of the National Assembly.
In the corner, 400 rare books regarding the life of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) are kept in the Seerat Mahal Corner.
The books will play a valuable role in providing information to the members, researchers, and other readers regarding the life of the Holy Prophet.
The Speaker thanked the Members of Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries, and other dignitaries for attending the event.
A large number of Parliamentarians and ambassadors of Islamic countries participated in the exhibition.
