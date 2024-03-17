Ayaz Sadiq, Iran's Ambassador Discuss Bolstering Parliamentary, Economic Relations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Iran, Dr. Amiri Moghaddam Sunday discussed bolstering parliamentary and economic relations between Iran and Pakistan.
During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan's deep-rooted fraternal bond with Iran, steeped in shared history, culture, and religion, said a news release.
He emphasized the need to strengthen these ties further by expanding cooperation across all mutual areas of interest, particularly in energy and trade, to uplift the economies of both nations, especially those living on both sides of the common border.
The Speaker highlighted the strategic geographical positioning of both countries, presenting significant opportunities for regional and global connectivity and trade promotion. While acknowledging the positive trajectory in bilateral trade, he noted that there is untapped potential that both nations should explore.
He stressed the importance of cordially addressing pending issues related to banking, trade, transportation, and energy.
Additionally, he expressed optimism about resolving issues related to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.
Ayaz Sadiq underscored the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations. He expressed intent to actively engage all relevant stakeholders regularly to support governmental efforts in achieving the common goal of expanded economic cooperation.
Dr. Amiri Moghaddam congratulated Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election and extended warm Ramazan greetings.
He praised the Speaker's vision for collective growth and assured full commitment and cooperation from Iran across all areas.
The Ambassador also informed the speaker about the upcoming visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, highlighting its significance in advancing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.
Ayaz Sadiq thanked the Ambassador for his kind words and pledged mutual efforts to strengthen the bond between Pakistan and Iran.
