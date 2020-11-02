(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said irresponsible statement of former National Asembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had promoted the narrative of Pakistan's enemies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Ayaz Sadiq had tried to convert victory of the country in to failure just for protecting his personal interest.

The minister said patriotic people of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should have to leave the party after giving anti-state statements by party's leadership.

He said the PML-N leadership always start criticism on the national institutions whenever their corruption was probed.

Vawda said the government had not any personal vendetta with the opposition and the government had no objection over discussing any issue with the opposition but no compromise would be made over accountability process of corrupts.

Replying to a question, he said disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a liar person, adding PML-N was divided into different groups as their differences were being exposed with every passing day.