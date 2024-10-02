Ayaz Sadiq Lauds Murtaza Wahab's Performance As Mayor Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday lauded the performance of Murtaza Wahab as Mayor of Karachi, expressing confidence in his leadership and capabilities
During a meeting, Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Wahab discussed matters of mutual interest focusing on governance and the challenges faced by the residents of Karachi.
Ayaz Sadiq said that under Murtaza Wahab's leadership, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would effectively address the city's issues.
Murtaza Wahab thanked the Speaker for his encouraging remarks and assured him that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the development of Karachi and to address its citizens' concerns.
He also commended the Speaker’s role in fostering a positive atmosphere in the Assembly and praised his impartiality in conducting parliamentary proceedings.
