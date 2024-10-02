Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Lauds Murtaza Wahab's Performance As Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday lauded the performance of Murtaza Wahab as Mayor of Karachi, expressing confidence in his leadership and capabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday lauded the performance of Murtaza Wahab as Mayor of Karachi, expressing confidence in his leadership and capabilities.

During a meeting, Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Wahab discussed matters of mutual interest focusing on governance and the challenges faced by the residents of Karachi.

Ayaz Sadiq said that under Murtaza Wahab's leadership, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would effectively address the city's issues.

Murtaza Wahab thanked the Speaker for his encouraging remarks and assured him that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the development of Karachi and to address its citizens' concerns.

He also commended the Speaker’s role in fostering a positive atmosphere in the Assembly and praised his impartiality in conducting parliamentary proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq All

Recent Stories

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

20 seconds ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

22 seconds ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

25 seconds ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

5 minutes ago
 Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

5 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

5 minutes ago
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

14 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

14 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

14 minutes ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for cit ..

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan