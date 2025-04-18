Ayaz Sadiq lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday paid glowing tribute to the security forces for eliminating four Khawarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat.

He praised the unwavering resolve and bravery of the armed forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism, stating that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them in this vital mission.

“Terrorists with nefarious agendas will never succeed,” he declared, adding that the Khawarij elements would ultimately face their end.

Ayaz said that the people of Pakistan are united in their determination to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“The war against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he asserted.

He also conveyed the nation’s prayers and best wishes for the continued success and achievements of the security forces in safeguarding national peace and security.