Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Meets Deputy Chairman Of Council Of Muftis

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Ayaz Sadiq meets Deputy Chairman of Council of Muftis

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Professor Damir Mukhetdinov, during his official visit to the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Professor Damir Mukhetdinov, during his official visit to the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia.

According to a news release received here, the Speaker expressed content over the expanding friendly relations between the Muslim World and Russia.

He lauded Russia's principled stance against Islamophobia and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan.

He also praised President Putin's statement regarding upholding the utmost respect for the religious personalities of all faiths.

The Speaker extolled the promotion of inter-faith harmony and religious pluralism in Russia. Moreover, it was mutually agreed to enhance religious and cultural cooperation between both countries.

Furthermore, Ayaz Sadiq lamented the ongoing brutality and senseless violence in Palestine. Both sides expressed solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is on an official visit to Moscow from 27th to 29th November 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Palestine Moscow Russia Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit Vladimir Putin November Mosque Church Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

12 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

13 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

16 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

16 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

16 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

7 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan