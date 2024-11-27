Ayaz Sadiq meets Deputy Chairman of Council of Muftis

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Professor Damir Mukhetdinov, during his official visit to the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Professor Damir Mukhetdinov, during his official visit to the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia.

According to a news release received here, the Speaker expressed content over the expanding friendly relations between the Muslim World and Russia.

He lauded Russia's principled stance against Islamophobia and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan.

He also praised President Putin's statement regarding upholding the utmost respect for the religious personalities of all faiths.

The Speaker extolled the promotion of inter-faith harmony and religious pluralism in Russia. Moreover, it was mutually agreed to enhance religious and cultural cooperation between both countries.

Furthermore, Ayaz Sadiq lamented the ongoing brutality and senseless violence in Palestine. Both sides expressed solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is on an official visit to Moscow from 27th to 29th November 2024.