Ayaz Sadiq Offers Condolences On Demise Of Naveed Akbar’s Father
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the father of Naveed Akbar, Secretary of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).
Extending his heartfelt condolences, he said he was deeply saddened by the news and stood in solidarity with Naveed Akbar and his family during this difficult time.
He emphasized that losing a parent is an irreplaceable loss.
He prayed, “May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and bless the bereaved family with patience and strength.”
APP/zah-sra
