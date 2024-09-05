Ayaz Sadiq Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs, Ghazis Of 1965 War
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Indo-Pak 1965 war on the occasion of the 59th Defence Day.
In his message, he said that the nation will always remember its brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country. Furthermore, he said that the veterans of the war of 1965 crafted eternal moments of bravery, courage and they successfully thwarted the evil intentions of the enemy.
He said that the martyrs of the 1965 war are our true heroes, and they will always be alive in our hearts. The Speaker said that on 6th September 1965, the enemy attacked our borders in the dark of night, but our armed forces, with professionalism and patriotic spirit, gave a befitting response.
He further said that during the War of 1965, the entire nation stood united with its armed forces. He said that during the war, National solidarity and unity remained unparalleled.
The Speaker said that even today, anti-national elements are engaged in conspiracies, and they have been trying to spread unrest and disorder in the country through terrorism. He further said that the brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country once and for all.
He also said that the entire nation is indebted and grateful to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the country.
He said that the national spirit and unity of September 1965 was essential to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country. He said that today is the day to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis of September 6,1965, as well as to renew the pledge to sacrifice for the sake of the country and forget mutual differences for the security of the country.
The Speaker expressed resolve that the Pakistani nation along with its Armed forces would never allow enemies of the country to succeed in their nefarious designs.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Google decides to increase its investment, support Government's initiative of youth's skills trainin ..7 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh hosts meeting with Chinese Ambassador to discuss bilateral relations7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elected as Chair of Convention on Nuclear Security (CNS) for 10th review meeting7 minutes ago
-
Attock Police seize 10kg of contraband, smuggler arrested7 minutes ago
-
BISP key for economic empowerment of deserving women in country: Senator Rubina17 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends 282 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer17 minutes ago
-
Construction work underway on 17 key sites of Diamer Basha Dam Project1 hour ago
-
Punjab health ministers direct investigation into dengue deaths1 hour ago
-
Complete digitization of official work in NA to enhance productivity of organization: Ayaz Sadiq1 hour ago
-
ISSI, NIMA jointly organize seminar on “Unlocking the Potential of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s N ..1 hour ago
-
Armed forces mark 59 years of vigilance, excellence, resilience; uphold legacy of courage & prepared ..1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.03m from 194 defaulters in 24 hours2 hours ago