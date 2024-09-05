Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs, Ghazis Of 1965 War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Indo-Pak 1965 war on the occasion of the 59th Defence Day.

In his message, he said that the nation will always remember its brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country. Furthermore, he said that the veterans of the war of 1965 crafted eternal moments of bravery, courage and they successfully thwarted the evil intentions of the enemy.

He said that the martyrs of the 1965 war are our true heroes, and they will always be alive in our hearts. The Speaker said that on 6th September 1965, the enemy attacked our borders in the dark of night, but our armed forces, with professionalism and patriotic spirit, gave a befitting response.

He further said that during the War of 1965, the entire nation stood united with its armed forces. He said that during the war, National solidarity and unity remained unparalleled.

The Speaker said that even today, anti-national elements are engaged in conspiracies, and they have been trying to spread unrest and disorder in the country through terrorism. He further said that the brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country once and for all.

He also said that the entire nation is indebted and grateful to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the country.

He said that the national spirit and unity of September 1965 was essential to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country. He said that today is the day to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis of September 6,1965, as well as to renew the pledge to sacrifice for the sake of the country and forget mutual differences for the security of the country.

The Speaker expressed resolve that the Pakistani nation along with its Armed forces would never allow enemies of the country to succeed in their nefarious designs.

