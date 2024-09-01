Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Pays Tribute To Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday paid tribute to the heroic struggle of iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, acknowledging his relentless and courageous struggle that gave new momentum to the Kashmir freedom movement.

In his statement, on his third death anniversary, the Speaker highlighted Geelani's enduring spirit, noting that despite enduring long and harsh imprisonments under Indian custody, his commitment to the cause of Kashmir's freedom never wavered.

He said that the sacrifices made by Syed Ali Shah Geelani would be remembered in history with golden words, praising his powerful voice that breathed new life into the Kashmir freedom struggle. "Syed Ali Shah Geelani stood firm against Indian oppression and brutality, becoming an unyielding wall against state tyranny," the Speaker said.

Recalling Geelani's famous slogan, "We are Pakistanis, and Pakistan is ours," He noted that it continues to resonate deeply in the hearts of Kashmiris.

He expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the martyrs, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, would not go in vain, and that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would one day achieve the great blessing of freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, promising continued political, moral, and diplomatic backing for their cause.

He concluded by praying for the elevation of the ranks of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and other martyrs of Kashmir.

