Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Parliament’s support for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Speake of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday reaffirmed Parliament’s collective resolve to address the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, stressing that both the government and opposition remain united on the matter.

Speaking at the inaugural Overseas Pakistanis Convention, he said that every member of the National Assembly, regardless of political party, fully supports the cause of the overseas community.

"Our fellow Pakistanis living abroad are the true ambassadors of our country," he said. "Your support and partnership are crucial for building a better future for everyone."

He described overseas Pakistanis as the backbone of the nation, playing a key role in connecting Pakistan with the world.

"Your actions and words shape how the world sees our country," he added.

The Speaker appreciated the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for launching a new initiative to address the challenges faced by expatriates.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to share their concerns so the government could respond with effective solutions.

"Whether it’s through business, education, or promoting Pakistan’s image abroad, your contributions are significant," he said. Recalling his recent meetings with global dignitaries—including the Speaker of Saudi Arabia and elected officials from the United States—he noted that many praised the achievements of Pakistanis living overseas.

“When international leaders speak highly of our citizens abroad, it makes us proud. It reflects the hard work and integrity of our people,” he said.

"The purpose of this convention is to listen to your voices. The National Assembly belongs to you as much as it does to us," he said. "Although dual nationals are currently not allowed to contest elections, this issue needs fresh discussion in the parliament."

He stressed the importance of recognizing those who send large amounts of money back home. "You send more remittances than the country earns through exports. If we honor top exporters, why not top remitters?" he asked.

He supported the idea of giving top remitters the honorary status of "roaming ambassadors."

Ayaz Sadiq also emphasized the importance of using formal remittance channels and ending the use of informal systems like hundi. "Money sent through legal means strengthens the economy, increases tax collection, and brings transparency. Those using official channels should not face unnecessary scrutiny or extra taxes," he said.

He acknowledged the difficulties overseas that Pakistanis face at embassies, particularly in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. "People who send money home should be treated with the same respect at embassies as ministers and MNAs. Why can’t we offer them that dignity?" he asked.

Calling for reforms, he urged the government to make it easier for returning expatriates to reintegrate into society. He suggested simplifying processes such as police verification, introducing a low-cost fee system, and offering fast-track certification.

He also highlighted the serious problem of land grabbing, which affects many overseas Pakistanis. "There must be strict punishment for those who illegally seize their land—from the local patwari to police officers and even senior officials.

These people invest their life savings with the dream of coming home. Losing their land is a national shame," he said.

He stressed the need to shift toward digital and paperless services, especially for documents like ID cards and embassy procedures. "If our children abroad can work remotely, why should overseas Pakistanis have to stand in lines at embassies?" he asked.

He also pointed out the potential of medical tourism, saying, "Our doctors abroad are doing great. Why not encourage them to work in Pakistan, too? It would be affordable and efficient."

Concluding his speech, he called for unity and action. “Let’s move forward—together and with purpose—for those who support Pakistan from afar with their hearts, minds, and hard-earned money.”