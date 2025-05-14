Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Salutes War Heroes, Lauds Defense Against Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi to meet with soldiers and civilians injured during the recent escalations between Pakistan and India.During his visit, the Speaker lauded the bravery and unwavering resolve of the armed forces in defending Pakistan’s territorial integrity and foiling the enemy’s nefarious designs.

He lauded the sacrifices made by the nation’s defenders and innocent civilians in the face of aggression.

The speakers strongly condemned the unprovoked attacks by the Indian army, which resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women and children.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace while affirming the country’s right to defend its sovereignty.

The speaker conveyed his heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers and civilians, assuring them of the nation’s unwavering support and gratitude.

"The entire nation stands united behind our brave armed forces and resilient civilians in this challenging time," he said.

Ayaz Sadiq also commended the medical staff at CMH Rawalpindi for their dedication and efforts in providing exemplary care to the wounded.

