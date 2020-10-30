'Ayaz Sadiq statement is a regrettable': Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said anti institutional statement of former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq was a regrettable as he hurt sentiments of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Ayaz Sadiq was a senior parliamentarian and no body was expecting from him to give this type of statement.

He said the enemies of the country were taking benefits from these type of statements so everyone should avoid to give irresponsible statements against the national institutions.

He said the international community was well aware that Pakistan had given respond to India in befitting manners when they had crossed its territory.

Replying to a question, he said law would take its course regarding the irresponsible statement of Ayaz Sadiq, adding no one was ready to make any kind of compromise over the state security.