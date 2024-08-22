Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Strongly Condemns Attack On School Van In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemns attack on school van in Attock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday, strongly condemned the tragic incident of firing on a school van in Attock, which resulted in the loss of two young children.

"The attack on innocent children is heart-wrenching," the Speaker said in a statement, adding that those responsible for such heinous acts deserve no leniency.

He called for the strictest legal action against the perpetrators.

Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the affected children, praying to Allah for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and the swift recovery of the injured.

