Ayaz Sadiq Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemns Israeli attack on Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday strongly condemned Israel's attack on Iran, calling it highly deplorable.

In a statement, he said, "Israel’s actions are a blatant violation of international laws.

"

Ayaz Sadiq further said that Israel's aggressive war ambitions pose a grave threat to regional peace and security.

The Speaker urged the international community and United Nations to take immediate action to curb the escalating tensions in the region.

