Ayaz Sadiq strongly Condemns ongoing Israeli fascism in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed solidarity with the oppressed and innocent Palestinians living in Palestine & Gaza, stating, “Zionist aggression in Palestine and the middle East is intensifying with each passing day.”

In statement the Speaker while strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli fascism in Palestine & Gaza stated that the UN must play an effective role to immediately stop the Palestinian Genocide & for a complete ceasefire in Palestine. Speaker Sadiq expressed these views on the ‘Day of Solidarity with Palestine’, which is being celebrated all across Pakistan on 7th October, 2024.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq termed the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine as a serious violation of the United Nations Charter & UN Resolutions.

He expressed lamentation on Israeli atrocities being perpetrated against Palestinians “Oppressed & innocent Palestinians are forced to face all kinds of deprivation.”

He further said that more than 42,000 Palestinians, including innocent children, women and the elderly, have been martyred as a result of merciless bombardment of schools, hospitals and residential areas by Zionist forces.

While condemning the illegal & immoral blockades enforced by Israeli Forces on entry & exit points of Palestine & Gaza, along with other war crimes including bombardment of medical camps, Speaker NA stated that several injured Palestinians embraced martyrdom due to no access to medical aid or facilities.

The NA Speaker,extended complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Palestine and stated that the Parliament and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue and stated that Pakistan rightfully demands the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Speaker NA while highlighting the importance of durable regional peace stated that an immediate solution to the Palestine issue and the Kashmir issue is indispensable for the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.

He also expressed his deep concern over the current situation in the Middle East and strongly denounced Israel's bombing on Lebanon, calling it a serious threat to regional peace.

He described the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and the Middle East as a test of global conscience and called upon the international community to play an effective role in ending the ongoing Israeli state terrorism.