Ayaz Sadiq Suspends Routine Business Of NA, Initiates Debate On Jaffar Express Attack

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Ayaz Sadiq suspends routine business of NA, initiates debate on Jaffar Express attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday suspended the routine business of the House and initiated a debate on the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

The motion to suspend the agenda was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, which was approved by the House.

The National Assembly also offered Fateha for the souls of the four security personnel martyred and others during the attack on the Jaffar Express.

