Ayaz Sadiq Suspends Routine Business Of NA, Initiates Debate On Jaffar Express Attack
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday suspended the routine business of the House and initiated a debate on the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.
The motion to suspend the agenda was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, which was approved by the House.
The National Assembly also offered Fateha for the souls of the four security personnel martyred and others during the attack on the Jaffar Express.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz Sadiq suspends routine business of NA, initiates debate on Jaffar Express attack2 minutes ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing ban on Kashmiri outfits - AAC, IM in IIOJ&K22 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend two persons, recover liquor32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards three maunds red chilies42 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police nab rape accused1 hour ago
-
Murder case proclaimed offender arrested1 hour ago
-
320 kg unhygienic meat seized, accused arrested2 hours ago
-
16 arrested on gambling charges, bet money recovered2 hours ago
-
PM for a roadmap to take Pak-Uzbek trade volume to $2bln2 hours ago
-
All 33 terrorists of Jaffar Express attack killed, hostages rescued: ISPR12 hours ago
-
Armed men gun down motorcyclist in Attock12 hours ago
-
DC Kohat cracks down on illegal mining12 hours ago