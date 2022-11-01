Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for Law, Justice

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday took charge as Federal Minister for Law and Justice in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday took charge as Federal Minister for Law and Justice in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Law and Justice to join his new responsibilities, Ayaz Sadiq was received by the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and senior officials.

Secretary Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar introduced the officers of the Ministry and gave a detailed briefing to the Law Minister regarding the affairs of various wings and sections of the Ministry of Law.

The Federal Law Minister also met Minister of State Shahadat Awan and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and discussed affairs of the ministry.

Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued instructions to complete the ongoing projects of the Ministry.