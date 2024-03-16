Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, here on Saturday discussed strengthening bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation for mutual gains
During the meeting, the Speaker reiterated Pakistan's longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust. The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests, as per a news release.
Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Pakistan's relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy.
Emphasizing the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need for regular visits and interactions between members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship.
Ambassador Donald Blome congratulated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election. The Speaker underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed gratitude for the Ambassador's kind remarks and affirmed Pakistan's commitment to continued collaboration with the US in all areas of mutual concern.
