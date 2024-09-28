Ayaz Sadiq visits Narang Mandi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid a visit to Narang Mandi near here on Saturday to express his condolences on the death of Ch Muhammad Nawaz Buttar, father of District and Sessions Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, and father-in-law of Director news APP (Videos), Rub Nawaz Bajwa.

During his visit, the Speaker spent time with the bereaved family at the residence of the late Ch Muhammad Nawaz Buttar. He offered prayers for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace. He also prayed for strength and courage for the family to bear the immense loss with patience and fortitude.