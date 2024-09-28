Ayaz Sadiq Visits Narang Mandi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid a visit to Narang Mandi near here on Saturday to express his condolences on the death of Ch Muhammad Nawaz Buttar, father of District and Sessions Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, and father-in-law of Director news APP (Videos), Rub Nawaz Bajwa.
During his visit, the Speaker spent time with the bereaved family at the residence of the late Ch Muhammad Nawaz Buttar. He offered prayers for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace. He also prayed for strength and courage for the family to bear the immense loss with patience and fortitude.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation2 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador calls on Nawaz, Maryam2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt issues 1230 e-transfer orders in education deptt under e-transfer policy: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Police intensifies social media crackdown, JIT targets key figures behind anti-state campaign2 minutes ago
-
KSA acting CG calls on Sindh Governor2 minutes ago
-
9 injured of Swabi police station blast under treatment: Police2 minutes ago
-
Mari petroleum company's helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, six dead, eight injured: Sources22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of polio case in Hyderabad, seeks enquiry report22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested a robber32 minutes ago
-
Mari Petroleum Helicopter crash kills 6, injures 8 in North Waziristan42 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks PM Shahbaz Sharif for raising Kashmir issue at world forum52 minutes ago