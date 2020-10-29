Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday strongly condemned the statement of Ayaz Sadiq, National Assembly ex-speaker, against the national security institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday strongly condemned the statement of Ayaz Sadiq, National Assembly ex-speaker, against the national security institution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistani nation and army had rejected the irresponsible statement of Ayaz Sadiq.

The minister said Ayaz Sadiq had tried to dent the national security institution, adding that as per Inter-Services Public Relations director general's press briefing, the statement of Ayaz Sadiq had hurt the sentiments of the people as well as Pakistan Army.

Sheikh Rashid said India had telecast his statement as the breaking news and Ayaz Sadiq was fully prevailing in the Indian media after giving anti-state version.

He said Ayaz Sadiq was silent since last two years but he suddenly had given an anti-state statement it meant there something fishy was happening in the party.