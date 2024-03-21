Open Menu

Ayaz Sixth Death Anniversary Observed In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Mohammad Ayaz Soomro's 6th death anniversary was observed here on Thursday attended by political and social leaders of the Pakistan People's Party and the lawyers community in large number

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mohammad Ayaz Soomro's 6th death anniversary was observed here on Thursday attended by political and social leaders of the Pakistan People's Party and the lawyers community in large number.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of Ayaz Soomro Foundation Muhammad Riyaz Soomro said that Ayaz started politics at a young age from the platform of the People's Party. He always participated in the movements for democracy.

He said that Ayaz always struggled and helped the poor and needy people of Larkana.

Today, we are all paying tribute to him. Physically he is not with us but his memories still in our heart's he was like a brother to me, today we are celebrating his death day with simplicity.

He had a close relationship with the people's whenever he took great care of the small workers by giving them government jobs and also provided financial support, who worked with the party faithfully till his death.

On this occasion, his brother Muhammad Irfan Soomro said that my brother served the people of Sindh with great love and affection.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Poor Democracy Lawyers Young Larkana All From Government Jobs Love

Recent Stories

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

2 minutes ago
 ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting ..

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

2 minutes ago
 Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to en ..

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

3 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

6 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

6 minutes ago
 Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

7 minutes ago
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

7 minutes ago
 IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees

7 minutes ago
 Accused remanded in girl molesting case

Accused remanded in girl molesting case

7 minutes ago
 Who's who in Slovak presidential election

Who's who in Slovak presidential election

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 1 ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 10 lawyers

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooper ..

Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan