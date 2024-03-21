Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Mohammad Ayaz Soomro's 6th death anniversary was observed here on Thursday attended by political and social leaders of the Pakistan People's Party and the lawyers community in large number

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mohammad Ayaz Soomro's 6th death anniversary was observed here on Thursday attended by political and social leaders of the Pakistan People's Party and the lawyers community in large number.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of Ayaz Soomro Foundation Muhammad Riyaz Soomro said that Ayaz started politics at a young age from the platform of the People's Party. He always participated in the movements for democracy.

He said that Ayaz always struggled and helped the poor and needy people of Larkana.

Today, we are all paying tribute to him. Physically he is not with us but his memories still in our heart's he was like a brother to me, today we are celebrating his death day with simplicity.

He had a close relationship with the people's whenever he took great care of the small workers by giving them government jobs and also provided financial support, who worked with the party faithfully till his death.

On this occasion, his brother Muhammad Irfan Soomro said that my brother served the people of Sindh with great love and affection.