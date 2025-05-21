Ayaz strongly condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, the Speaker extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

“The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred children during this moment of grief and sorrow,” said Ayaz Sadiq.

Calling the attack on innocent children “cowardly and shameful,” he said, “Such a heinous act deserves the strongest condemnation.

“Those who target innocent children are brutal beasts with no connection to any religion or humanity,” he added.

He affirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts of terrorism would be dealt with an iron hand.

“The planners and perpetrators of this act of terrorism will soon be brought to justice,” Ayaz Sadiq added.

The Speaker also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

He further prayed that Allah Almighty grant the bereaved families the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.