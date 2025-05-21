Ayaz Strongly Condemns Attack On School Bus In Khuzdar
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.
Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, the Speaker extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.
“The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred children during this moment of grief and sorrow,” said Ayaz Sadiq.
Calling the attack on innocent children “cowardly and shameful,” he said, “Such a heinous act deserves the strongest condemnation.
”
“Those who target innocent children are brutal beasts with no connection to any religion or humanity,” he added.
He affirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts of terrorism would be dealt with an iron hand.
“The planners and perpetrators of this act of terrorism will soon be brought to justice,” Ayaz Sadiq added.
The Speaker also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.
He further prayed that Allah Almighty grant the bereaved families the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl commits suicide over depressed on father's demise3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Resolution key to regional peace: Dar in talks with Chinese FM3 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs immediate relief on police personnel’s grievances3 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik calls for equal dialogue, warns of consequences3 minutes ago
-
Explosion in Rawalpindi’ s sewage line leaves road cracked3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz strongly condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar4 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn terrorist attack on school bus in Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive waste management and infrastructure development initiative launched4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister condemns cowardly terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar4 minutes ago
-
23 power thieves nabbed3 hours ago
-
Three killed as car plunges into Lahore canal3 hours ago