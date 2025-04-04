Open Menu

Ayaz Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Ayaz strongly condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The speaker expressed deep sorrow and concern over the martyrdom of more than 100 innocent Palestinians as a result of the ongoing attacks by Israeli occupying forces.

He said that these attacks are a blatant violation of human rights, international law, and ceasefire agreements.

The speaker particularly condemned the targeting of schools and civilian populations, terming such acts as inhumane and a stain on the conscience of the civilized world.

He expressed grave concern over the silence of the international community, stating that this inaction has effectively emboldened Israel to continue its oppression of unarmed and innocent Palestinians with impunity.

Ayaz Sadiq urged the United Nations to take immediate and concrete steps for a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, to ensure sustainable peace in the middle East.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan, in line with its principled stance, fully supports the right to Freedom of the Palestinian people and advocates for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Ayaz emphasized that the Parliament and people of Pakistan will continue to raise the Palestinian cause at all regional, international, and parliamentary forums, standing in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He offered prayers for the martyrs and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families while also praying for the swift recovery of the injured.

Recent Stories

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto o ..

Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

3 minutes ago
 350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

13 minutes ago
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

13 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

13 minutes ago
 Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Cons ..

Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan