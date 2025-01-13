Open Menu

Ayaz Summons 3rd Meeting On Negotiations Between Treasury-opposition On Jan 16

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM

Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday convened the 3rd meeting of negotiations between the treasury and opposition on January 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday convened the 3rd meeting of negotiations between the treasury and opposition on January 16.

The in-camera meeting will be held at 11:30 am in Committee Room 5 2nd Floor of the Parliament House.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the proceedings of the negotiation committee.

