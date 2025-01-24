Ayaz Summons Meeting Of Negotiation Committees On January 28
Published January 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday summoned the 4th session of the negotiation committees of the government and the opposition on January 28 (Tuesday).
The high-level meeting will be held at 11:45am in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House, said a news release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
The in-camera session, to be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
