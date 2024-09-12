Ayaz To Inaugurate Special Calligraphy Exhibition On Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 11:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will inaugurate a special calligraphy exhibition with regard to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on September 13 (Friday) at Parliament House.
The exhibition is being organized under the special directives of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to mark the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
The exhibition will feature 112 unique calligraphy artworks, all created by the renowned calligrapher Wasal Shahid.
These artworks display the Names of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and verses from the Holy Quran.
Following the exhibition, the Speaker will also inaugurate a dedicated book corner named "Seerat Mahal" in the National Assembly library.
The section will house literature related to the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The event will be attended by members of Parliament, ambassadors from various countries, and other distinguished guests.
