Open Menu

Ayaz To Inaugurate Special Calligraphy Exhibition On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will inaugurate a special calligraphy exhibition with regard to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on September 13 (Friday) at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will inaugurate a special calligraphy exhibition with regard to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on September 13 (Friday) at Parliament House.

The exhibition is being organized under the special directives of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to mark the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The exhibition will feature 112 unique calligraphy artworks, all created by the renowned calligrapher Wasal Shahid.

These artworks display the Names of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and verses from the Holy Quran.

Following the exhibition, the Speaker will also inaugurate a dedicated book corner named "Seerat Mahal" in the National Assembly library.

The section will house literature related to the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event will be attended by members of Parliament, ambassadors from various countries, and other distinguished guests.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq September Event All From

Recent Stories

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

18 seconds ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

22 seconds ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

5 minutes ago
 PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in M ..

PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion

19 minutes ago
 SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

19 minutes ago
ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro

ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro

19 minutes ago
 Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from S ..

Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from Sep 27

19 minutes ago
 ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro

ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro

19 minutes ago
 Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Undergoing Post-Induction Department training offi ..

Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA

2 hours ago
 Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irf ..

Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan