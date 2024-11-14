Ayaz Urges Govt, Media To Work Together In Raising Awareness About Diabetes
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday called the government, civil society, and media to work together in raising awareness and educating the public about diabetes.
In a message on World Diabetes Day, Sadiq said alarming rise in diabetes rates worldwide, including in Pakistan, is a matter of great concern.
He emphasized the Primary reason for the spread of diabetes is lack of awareness among the public. Raising awareness and educating people on diabetes prevention and its adverse effects on health is essential, he added.
Sadiq highlighted that the widespread consumption of unhealthy foods and lack of physical activity are accelerating the spread of diabetes.
He stressed that timely medical check-ups and precautionary measures are crucial to avoid the negative impacts of diabetes.
"By adopting a healthy lifestyle and timely treatment, individuals with diabetes can lead fulfilling lives," the Speaker said.
He advised that balanced diet and regular physical activities should be a part of daily routine. Regular medical examinations are necessary to prevent the harmful effects of diabetes. Through preventive measures and awareness campaigns, the spread of this disease can be curtailed, he said.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three milkmen held, cases registered on adulteration2 minutes ago
-
Seven gas meters disconnected over violations2 minutes ago
-
Six injured in coaster-tractor trolley collision12 minutes ago
-
PHA started washing of plants, green areas in city22 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II29 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner highlights depth of bilateral ties, celebrates King Charles' 76th birthday42 minutes ago
-
Newlyweds to receive cash gift under 'Dhee Rani' programme42 minutes ago
-
Polling for LG by-elections underway amid strict security measures in Sindh42 minutes ago
-
PM phones Minister Riaz Pirzada to condole his brother's death52 minutes ago
-
RDA unveils measures to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution1 hour ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line broadband in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Four-day sports competition "Ab Khelega Hyderabad" to Begin on Allama Iqbal Day1 hour ago