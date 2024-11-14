Open Menu

Ayaz Urges Govt, Media To Work Together In Raising Awareness About Diabetes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday called the government, civil society, and media to work together in raising awareness and educating the public about diabetes.

In a message on World Diabetes Day, Sadiq said alarming rise in diabetes rates worldwide, including in Pakistan, is a matter of great concern.

He emphasized the Primary reason for the spread of diabetes is lack of awareness among the public. Raising awareness and educating people on diabetes prevention and its adverse effects on health is essential, he added.

Sadiq highlighted that the widespread consumption of unhealthy foods and lack of physical activity are accelerating the spread of diabetes.

He stressed that timely medical check-ups and precautionary measures are crucial to avoid the negative impacts of diabetes.

"By adopting a healthy lifestyle and timely treatment, individuals with diabetes can lead fulfilling lives," the Speaker said.

He advised that balanced diet and regular physical activities should be a part of daily routine. Regular medical examinations are necessary to prevent the harmful effects of diabetes. Through preventive measures and awareness campaigns, the spread of this disease can be curtailed, he said.

