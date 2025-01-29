Ayaz Urges Opposition To Play Constructive Role In Addressing National Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:44 PM
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met with members of the National Assembly on Wednesday in a cordial setting at the Parliament Cafeteria
During the informal interaction, Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Junaid Akbar, Nafisa Shah, Atif Khan, and several other lawmakers engaged in discussions with the Speaker on various parliamentary and political matters.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation in improving the political environment, urging opposition members to play a constructive role in addressing national challenges.
"Dialogue is the key to resolving all issues, and collective efforts are essential for strengthening democracy," he said.
The attending lawmakers appreciated the Speaker’s role in conducting parliamentary proceedings efficiently and ensuring a smooth legislative process.
They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a more inclusive and productive parliamentary environment.
