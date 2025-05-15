Open Menu

Ayaz Visits Deputy Speaker’s Residence To Offer Condolences

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Ayaz visits Deputy Speaker’s residence to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday visited the residence of Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to offer his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his paternal aunt.

During the visit, the Speaker offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for her eternal peace.

Expressing his sorrow, the Speaker termed the passing of the late aunt as an irreparable loss for the bereaved family.

“In this hour of grief and sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the grieving family,” said Ayaz Sadiq.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the deceased in the hereafter and to grant patience and strength to the family to bear this profound loss.

