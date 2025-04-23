Open Menu

Ayaz Visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has visited the holy city of Madina during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, he offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and was blessed with the opportunity to visit the sacred Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

While at Masjid-e-Nabawi, the Speaker offered nawafil and prayed for the unity and harmony of the Muslim Ummah, as well as for the peace, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

The members of the parliamentary delegation accompanying the Speaker were also present during the visit.

This official visit underscored the strong parliamentary ties and the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

