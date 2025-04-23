Ayaz Visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has visited the holy city of Madina during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the visit, he offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and was blessed with the opportunity to visit the sacred Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).
While at Masjid-e-Nabawi, the Speaker offered nawafil and prayed for the unity and harmony of the Muslim Ummah, as well as for the peace, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.
The members of the parliamentary delegation accompanying the Speaker were also present during the visit.
This official visit underscored the strong parliamentary ties and the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity6 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to facilitating investors in petroleum sector: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 20256 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: shameful history of India's false flag operations to defame Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)6 minutes ago
-
Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers16 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery16 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital16 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam26 minutes ago