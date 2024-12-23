Ayaz Welcomes Negotiation Committee Members In First In-camera Meeting
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday welcomed members of the government and opposition negotiation committee during the inaugural in-camera meeting, calling it a positive step toward fostering democratic harmony.
In a statement, the Speaker emphasized the importance of dialogue in strengthening democratic values. "The negotiation process is the essence of democracy, and bringing the government and opposition together will fortify democratic principles," he remarked.
He praised the formation of the negotiation committee, highlighting that cooperation between both sides is essential to address national challenges effectively.
“This country belongs to all of us, and the people have elected us to resolve their issues,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said.
“Parliament, as the representative institution of the people, carries their aspirations.
It is our responsibility as public representatives to find solutions to their problems" he added.
The Speaker further stressed the need for cordial relations between the government and opposition, stating that political stability is vital for economic progress. He called on all stakeholders to work collectively in the country's best interest, particularly in light of the current national situation that demands enhanced political harmony.
Participants in the meeting included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and Senator Irfan Siddiqui. Other government members present were former Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Aleem Khan.
The opposition was represented by former Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Senator Allama Nasir Abbas.
