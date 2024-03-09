Open Menu

Ayaz's Struggles For Democracy Remembered

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Ayaz Soomro Foundation and Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library organized a seminar in memory of Ex-Minister of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Ayaz Soomro here on Saturday which was presided over by Chairman of Ayaz Soomro Foundation Ex-DIG Muhammad Riyaz Soomro.

Addressing the event, Muhammad Riyaz Soomro said that Ayaz Soomro has contributed to the restoration of Democracy and faced various trials. He said that Ayaz raised his voice through the forum of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on burning issues of Sindh and rendered services to the people of Sindh, which cannot be forgotten.

On the platform of Ayaz Soomro Foundation, widows are provided with sewing machines and financial support, Riyaz maintained.

The seminar highlighted the life of Muhammad Ayaz Soomro through presentations.

Students stated that Ayaz Soomro served the poor, orphans, and widows. They noted that his legacy continues today through the Ayaz Foundation's efforts to aid the underprivileged.

In attendance at the seminar were the library's In-charge, Shamsuddin Kalhoro, Professor Syed Amitiyaz Ali Shah, Information Director Darshan Lal, and numerous representatives from various schools.

Certificates were distributed to intellectual students at the seminar's conclusion.

