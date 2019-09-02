Ayesha Abro posted as DC Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Ayesha Abro as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad

According to the notification issued on Monday, Abro would replace the incumbent DC Syed Aijaz Ali Shah.

Shah, according to the notification, would proceed to the 26th Senior Management Course.

Abro, who is going to be the first female DC of Hyderabad, was formerly posted as Deputy Secretary in the Energy Department.