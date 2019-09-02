UrduPoint.com
Ayesha Abro Posted As DC Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:07 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Ayesha Abro as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Ayesha Abro as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

According to the notification issued on Monday, Abro would replace the incumbent DC Syed Aijaz Ali Shah.

Shah, according to the notification, would proceed to the 26th Senior Management Course.

Abro, who is going to be the first female DC of Hyderabad, was formerly posted as Deputy Secretary in the Energy Department.

