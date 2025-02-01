Ayesha elected Secretary Sports PEF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) on Saturday elected renowned educationist,Ms. Ayesha Nadeem as Provincial Secretary Sports.

According to a press release issued,she was elected as Provincial Sports Secretary of PEF in a meeting of the divisional conveners and coordinators of the Punjab Education Foundation.

Ms. Ayesha Nadeem belonged to Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district She was assigned task to organize sports games for year 2025 under the auspices of PEF across Punjab province.Such sports games will be held in different cities of the province and studetns getting educaiton at PEF schools would particiapte in them, the press release concluded.