HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::The Sindh Olympic Association has nominated Director Physical education Government Degree College Kotri, Ayesha Erum as Associate Secretary of the squad of players from Sindh participating in 33rd National Games started in Peshawar from Sunday (November 10).

The players of Sindh, on Saturday evening arrived in Peshawar via train along with Chief Day Mission Agha Sohail Pathan, the Secretary Sindh Olympics Association Ahmed Ali Rajput and other officials.

Ms. Ayesha Erum expressed hope that players of Sindh would prove to be victorious in the National Games.