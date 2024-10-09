Ayesha Hamid Takes Oath As Ombudsperson Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered oath to Ayesha Hamid as the Ombudsperson Punjab at a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here, on Wednesday.
Ayesha Hamid is the first woman to hold the Ombudsperson office in the history of the province.
Secretary Implementation and Coordination Rafafat Ali Niswana read out the notification of appointment of the Ombudsman Punjab.
Former provincial ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Sulaiman, former governor Punjab Shahid Hamid, former Federal minister Zahid Hamid, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar, chairman NHA Shahryar Sultan, Jahanzeb Khan and others attended the ceremony.
