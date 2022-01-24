UrduPoint.com

Ayesha Malik's Alleviation To SC Inspiration For Women: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Ayesha Malik's alleviation to SC inspiration for women: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court (SC) would serve as motivational force for the women judges intending to attain top slot in the apex court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court (SC) would serve as motivational force for the women judges intending to attain top slot in the apex court.

In a tweet, the minister felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik, on becoming the first-ever women judge of the SC and said She had made history by taking oath as the first-ever female judge of the apex court.

More Stories From Pakistan

